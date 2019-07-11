Features / Cover Story ARTIFICIAL SWEETENER How sweet turned sour for Tongaat Hulett How Tongaat Hulett got into the vicious circle of boosting profits and crashing the business BL PREMIUM

Drive into Tongaat Hulett’s headquarters on Amanzimnyama Hill north of Durban, and it feels as if there’s been a death in the family. The day the FM visited, 100 staff took voluntary retrenchment packages, partly to curb runaway costs that couldn’t be sustained in an abysmal sugar market.