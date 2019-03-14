Behind Tongaat’s R2bn share plunge

The seriousness of PwC’s appointment is underlined by an internal document leaked to the media this week, which showed newly appointed Tongaat CEO Gavin Hudson urging staff to give their full co-operation to PWC. Hudson told staff to "respond to all questions", and provide all data.

The obvious interpretation of events is that Hudson — a highly regarded former SABMiller executive — is less than enamoured with what he has found at Tongaat.

One could also assume Hudson would prefer to rebuild Tongaat from a clean slate, hence the determination to delve as deeply into legacy issues as possible.

One insider tells the FM: "Gavin is not happy with what he has found, and there may be more departures from the executive and senior management team. But the feeling is that if there is one guy who can get Tongaat back on track, it’s Gavin."

Insiders believe PwC’s review is likely to uncover skeletons that could rattle sentiment further — especially when it comes to the property sales side, where the market already doubts the veracity of the numbers.

But this is a nettle that has to be grasped before Tongaat can find traction for a turnaround.

Investors will still be fretting for the next few weeks over the possible risks that may emerge in the review, as well as the implications of Tongaat’s "repositioning".

The most serious matter is the possibility that the PwC review could delay the publication of Tongaat’s audited results to end March.

In the case of Steinhoff, Deloitte refused to sign off audited accounts until PwC’s forensic audit had been completed. This has led to a serious delay in producing financial results for the 2017 and 2018 financial years, of which the reporting date has been repeatedly pushed forward.

There are opposing opinions on this matter at Tongaat. Some insiders told the FM it’s doubtful there will be an overly long delay in publishing audited accounts; others reckoning that the risk is very real. One insider said there was excellent co-operation between the task teams of Deloitte and PwC: "Everyone is working around the clock. Clearly there is a need to co-operate, with the local audit profession under fire again. No-one wants to see Irba [the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors] getting involved."

But the lack of audited financials would present a problem if Tongaat needs to host a rights issue to cull its R10bn debt, which some believe is necessary. Market enthusiasm to back such an exercise without access to the latest accounts would be scant.

Instead, it is understood that Hudson is working flat out with his lenders to ensure Tongaat has sufficient capital to keep operations ticking over. But if those lenders decide not to continue offering lines of capital to Tongaat, and the recourse to a rights issue isn’t there, Tongaat faces a stark choice of selling off assets. There are already rumours that the profitable starch business could be put up for sale, and that it is considering offloading sugar operations in Zimbabwe or Mozambique.