The ANC’s party list misstep

In the annals of history, the events of March 2019 in SA will be unlikely to garner much of a mention. But for the ANC, the month will be remembered as a dark time — in every sense of the word.

Things could hardly have been worse for the governing party. With less than two months to go until the national elections, the ANC is looking vulnerable in SA’s economic hub, Gauteng. Its support could drop from the already low base it achieved in the 2014 national elections (54%), and its shock losses in the metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni in 2016.

The high stakes at play were emphasised last Wednesday, when SA’s liberation party stumbled spectacularly. Controversial ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma’s favourites — many of them drenched in the scent of their own scandals — were still on the party’s electoral lists. It is from these lists that party representatives will be drawn to fill seats in the national and provincial legislatures after the votes are tallied.

Days later, SA was plunged into stage 4 load-shedding. The rotating darkness left South Africans with just enough time to contemplate how Eskom had been ravaged by corruption during the Zuma years.

Adding to its list of woes, the ANC on Sunday had to deal with the shock arrest of Mluleki Ndobe — placed third on its KwaZulu-Natal list — reportedly in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

In another almost farcical turn, President Cyril Ramaphosa then got stuck on a Metrorail train for hours on Monday — the result of service delivery that had, literally, come to a halt.

Now, Ramaphosa has been telling the country ahead of the polls that he will be the great reformer of his party — that the corruption that has seemingly been synonymous with the ANC for more than a decade will be driven out, and the party will rise from the proverbial ashes.

The Eskom and Metrorail failures should have been welcome ammunition for opposition parties gunning for the ANC. But it was Magashule’s unapologetic confirmation that Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane were still on the lists the party had submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA that handed the opposition a big stick with which to beat the party.

Magashule said the tainted would-be parliamentarians merely face "allegations" of impropriety — they have not been found guilty by a court of law and are innocent until proven guilty. While this is true, perception matters in politics.

That Dlamini and Gigaba have been found to have lied under oath, and that Zwane and Mokonyane have been embroiled in serious allegations of state capture, would seemingly not be an issue for the ANC members who nominated them for the lists.

When the party finally released its full lists on Friday, it also confirmed that former state security minister David Mahlobo and his successor, Bongani Bongo, were there too