wrecked
Can SA’s construction industry be saved?
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to spend R100bn on infrastructure over the next decade is a sign that the government recognises just how precarious the construction industry is right now. Just two weeks ago, Group Five CEO Themba Mosai quit, as other firms tumble into business rescue. Is it time for investors to abandon the long-promised rebirth of the construction sector?
14 February 2019 - 05:00
