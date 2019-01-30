Group Five pins hope on hefty counter claim against Ghanaian client

If successful, the claims against former client Cenpower Generation, will massively boost Group Five’s fortunes as costs associated with the Kpone project as well as Cenpower’s subsequent claims have sunk the loss-making company. In the 2018 financial year, losses on the Kpone project was R1.3bn.

After more than a year’s delay in the completion of the gas- and oil-fired combined cycle power plant project, in November Cenpower terminated the engineering, procurement and construction contract with Group Five. The JSE-listed contractor had earlier paid Cenpower $43.8m in delay damages after its bid to interdict the Ghanaian firm at the South Gauteng High Court failed.

Following the termination of the contract, Cenpower slapped Group Five with a $60.5m fine for the costs incurred to complete the works and the recoupment of the estimated losses and damages.

Group Five has, however, consistently disputed the payments to Cenpower, which amount to $106.5m. “Payment was made on the basis of the legal requirement of on-demand bonds, which state that bonds must be separated from the contract and their related contractual claims and disputes, and therefore not on the merits of the contractual claims presented by [Cenpower],” Group Five said on Wednesday.