Companies / Industrials

PPC volumes fall due to ‘subdued building activity’

PPC says cement volumes were down 2%-3% and average cement prices only increased 1%-2% in Southern Africa

05 February 2019 - 12:27 Larry Claasen
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA largest cement producer, PPC, said an “uncharacteristically weak” December, along with “subdued construction activity” were behind a fall in cement sales for the nine months to end-December.

The group, which also makes aggregates, readymix cement, lime and limestone, and fly ash said cement volumes were down 2%-3% and average cement prices only increased 1%-2% in Southern Africa.

PPC’s drop off in volumes followed the latest FNB/BER civil confidence index rising by one point to 18 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and remaining below 20 for the sixth consecutive quarter. The civil confidence index reflects the state of business conditions in the civil engineering industry. 

claasenl@businesslive.co.za

How PPC aims to extract $60m stuck in Zimbabwe

Despite the liquidity crisis, PPC’s revenue in Zimbabwe grows 31% to R1.1bn thanks to higher volumes
Companies
2 months ago

PPC fails to cement CEO post

Third boss to quit in four years as uphill climb gets steeper
Business
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Eskom is Anglo’s biggest threat, warns Mark ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Aveng Strabag joint venture terminates Mtentu ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Nedbank 'will no longer fund' coal projects
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Anglo CEO: Eskom our biggest threat
Companies / Mining
5.
Clover’s suitor sees growth in townships and ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.