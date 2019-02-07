Does Sandton’s Leonardo break the building mould?

It’s also a necessary addition to Sandton, says Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, given increased densification in the commercial centre. Sandton City is fully let, and there’s increased demand for housing stock in Africa’s most highly valued hub. While other developments are on the cards — Abland, for example, is building Sandton Gate on the edge of the suburb — Ndlovu says more people want to live on streets like Maude, given the proximity to their places of work.

With The Leonardo, the Legacy Group has "changed Sandton’s skyline and created something that is a new symbol for SA", says Gijs Foden, sales director for the group, which is also responsible for Sandton’s Michelangelo Towers and Raphael Penthouse Suites. "It is an iconic addition to Sandton. When you look out of the window you see The Leonardo. You can’t miss it."

But not everyone is convinced by the building’s architectural merits, given the lack of a local motif in its sleek, postmodern design. It speaks to an ongoing debate about what constitutes "African architecture".

What makes a building "South African", says Richlabs Architecture founder Robert Rich, is its context as well as the "climate, social and cultural needs of a diverse nation". He believes The Leonardo "has no iconography that defines it as specifically African or South African".

"It does not respond ecologically to Johannesburg’s temperate climate, it takes no lessons from the immediate context, other than that it shares a skyline with an existing Italian called The Michelangelo. It is a building that could be placed anywhere in the world."

The problem, says Peter Rich, a former professor of architecture at Wits University, is that too many architects in Africa simply replicate designs from the West, "creating lazy glasshouses".