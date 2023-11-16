Zimbabwe rattled as activists vanish
The country’s opposition Citizens Coalition for Change is increasingly concerned after a spate of kidnappings of its party members and pro-democracy activists
Last Wednesday morning, Zimbabwe’s youngest MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore, locked his house and headed for the parliamentary buildings. But after driving a few kilometres, the 24-year-old noticed he was being surveilled.
In a country where state security agents are alleged to have brazenly abducted opposition members and human rights and pro-democracy activists, Ngadziore feared he was about to be kidnapped. So he abandoned his car and started a Facebook live broadcast to film everything. It seems to show him being pursued by a man armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, a class of weapon mostly in the hands of state security agents. After seven seconds, the video cuts — and Ngadziore disappears...
