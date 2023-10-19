Zimbabweans’ doomed dreams of change
If Zimbabweans were hoping for a unity government after the August 23 election, ruling party Zanu-PF is rapidly disabusing them of that notion
19 October 2023 - 05:00
Taurai Chikopero sticks a cobbler’s needle in the sole of a torn shoe and stitches it back together. He’s sitting on an old rubber truck tyre in the opposition stronghold of Budiriro, Zimbabwe, from where he’s plied his trade for the past 20 years.
Chikopero is concerned with the state of affairs in Zimbabwe, the economy in particular, after last month’s elections, controversially won by ruling party Zanu-PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.