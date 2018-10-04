Zambia’s budget blues

Zambian finance minister Margaret Mwanakatwe presented the country’s 2019 budget on Friday against a backdrop of civil society protests and donor dissatisfaction about mismanagement of public funds.

Early last month, at least four of Zambia’s biggest co-operating partners suspended their funding of government projects after it was revealed that nearly $5m in donor funds — meant to support 632,000 poor people — was missing from the departments of health, education and local government.

In a statement on his Twitter account after the news broke, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, Britain’s high commissioner to Zambia, said: "It is correct that the UK has frozen all bilateral funding to the Zambian government in light of potential concerns until audit results are known. The UK takes a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption."

Finland, Sweden and Ireland, as well as UN children’s fund Unicef, are also withholding financial support.

But Mwanakatwe appealed to donors not to freeze aid, saying: "In 2019, government will maintain the target of 700,000 beneficiaries [of government support] and will scale up the number in subsequent years. However, recently there have been concerns by stakeholders regarding the administration of the social cash transfer scheme [the government programme to aid the poor]. I appeal to all our co-operating partners to continue supporting this noble programme."

The government earlier said it had located the missing social cash transfer funds in an account with the Zambia National Commercial Bank, and that it will pay back this money to maintain donor relations.