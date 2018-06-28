How to carve out a living in SA’s crafts market

It may often be viewed by locals as kitsch, but the African crafts and curios trade is a significant contributor to the economies of many countries — and combines unusual trading practices with a concern for the loss of cultural patrimony.

The department of arts & culture’s 2012-2013 figures show the crafts industry contributed R11bn to GDP and employed about 38,000 people, significantly changed from 2002 when Brand SA’s figures were R3.4bn to GDP and 1.2m people, compared with R2.63bn and 44,000 jobs at the time in fishing.

On the few occasions it does make a showing in studies, the trade is seldom treated by economic analysts as a distinct entity. For example, in SA the biggest source of locally produced crafts and curios is the densely populated area of Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. But whereas a 2005 research report estimated that 4,000 people lived off wood-carving there, with the kiaat wood industry then contributing US$1.4m/year (R9.52m/year at June 1 2005) to Mpumalanga’s economy, it did not distinguish between furniture carving and curio carving.

But anecdotal evidence gleaned from traders suggests the trade has shrunk since the 2008 financial crisis led to a loss in tourism and disposable incomes. The market profiles differ from country to country, however. In SA, the market is dominated by utensils, mostly for domestic consumption. In Zimbabwe it is mainly carved figures, overwhelmingly destined for the homes of tourists, with a small percentage earmarked for direct export. In Uganda, the trade is primarily in drums and other musical instruments, almost all destined for export.

West and Central Africa are famed for their carved masks. One trader in such masks is Allan Belingo, who is from Cameroon but has been trading in SA since 1999. His stall at the African Craft Market at Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg — where a life-sized springstone sculpture from Zimbabwe can set you back R30,000 — is piled to the ceiling with masks from Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, and elsewhere.