The rise of Soweto’s real estate market
Homebuyers are flocking to the area as developers expand sectional-title offerings and estate living looks to be gaining traction
07 March 2024 - 05:02
Just more than 2,200 residential properties worth nearly R900m changed hands in Soweto last year. That’s the highest annual sales value recorded in the history of South Africa’s largest township.
Soweto, on the southwestern outskirts of Joburg, has a footprint of about 200km² and is home to an estimated 1.3-million people, almost a third of the city’s total 4.4-million population. ..
