South African property: a sector that is building up slowly
The counters appear cheap compared with rand hedge stocks — but not everyone is convinced that local is lekker
29 February 2024 - 05:00
Income chasers are starting to bet on bricks and mortar again, judging by the 27% rally in property share prices since late October, when the sector hit a three-year low.
In fact, for the 12 months to the end of January the South African listed property index (Sapy) outperformed the JSE’s top 40 index by a substantial 20% on a total return basis. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.