Inside South Africa’s Airbnb clampdown
Airbnb owners are watching their income evaporate as sectional title buildings in tourist hotspots start to ban short-term rentals. The move could harm South Africa’s resurgent tourism economy
15 February 2024 - 05:02
The strong rebound in the number of international tourists to South Africa last year has injected millions of euros, pounds and dollars into the local economy.
Just more than 2-million overseas visitors arrived in the country in 2023, up 42% year on year, newly released figures from Stats SA show. In Cape Town, which was apparently bursting at the seams over the festive season, the number of international airport passengers reached a record 317,000 in December. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.