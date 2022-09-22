FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
If the US department of justice (DoJ) is to be believed — and who wouldn’t believe it — it seems surprisingly easy to manipulate the foreign exchange market. Or it’s easy enough at least if you’re targeting the rand, happen to have $725m on hand to direct to the exercise and have ready access to one of Bloomberg’s chat rooms.
Then again, the manipulation may only last minutes or even seconds. So perhaps it’s not that easy. But in the DoJ’s latest case, this was sufficient time for an alleged forex manipulator to meet his objectives and score a $20m profit...
New twist in rand-fixing saga
The recent arrest of SA-born Neil Phillips in connection with currency manipulation may encourage the Competition Commission in its seven-year battle to prosecute banks accused of rigging the forex market
