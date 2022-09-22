×

Features

forex manipulation

New twist in rand-fixing saga

The recent arrest of SA-born Neil Phillips in connection with currency manipulation may encourage the Competition Commission in its seven-year battle to prosecute banks accused of rigging the forex market

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

If the US department of justice (DoJ) is to be believed — and who wouldn’t believe it — it seems surprisingly easy to manipulate the foreign exchange market. Or it’s easy enough at least if you’re targeting the rand, happen to have $725m on hand to direct to the exercise and have ready access to one of Bloomberg’s chat rooms.

Then again, the manipulation may only last minutes or even seconds. So perhaps it’s not that easy. But in the DoJ’s latest case, this was sufficient time for an alleged forex manipulator to meet his objectives and score a $20m profit...

