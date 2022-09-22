FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
On September 24 1954, a young Mangosuthu Buthelezi organised a large Zulu cultural festival at KwaDukuza (Stanger), in present-day KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The highlight of the festivities was the unveiling of a memorial to King Shaka, who’d supposedly been killed there on September 24 1828.
By the early 1970s, Buthelezi’s Inkatha — predecessor to the IFP — had succeeded in getting “Shaka Day” declared a provincial holiday...
The trouble with Heritage Day
On September 24, SA celebrates Heritage Day. But how did a day that started off commemorating King Shaka’s death end up being a highlight of the retail calendar?
