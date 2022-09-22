×

Features

The trouble with Heritage Day

On September 24, SA celebrates Heritage Day. But how did a day that started off commemorating King Shaka’s death end up being a highlight of the retail calendar?

22 September 2022 - 05:00 Nick Dall

On September 24 1954, a young Mangosuthu Buthelezi organised a large Zulu cultural festival at KwaDukuza (Stanger), in present-day KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). The highlight of the festivities was the unveiling of a memorial to King Shaka, who’d supposedly been killed there on September 24 1828.

By the early 1970s, Buthelezi’s Inkatha — predecessor to the IFP — had succeeded in getting “Shaka Day” declared a provincial holiday...

