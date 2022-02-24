Buy or rent? Rising rates create a dilemma
As interest rates start rising again, the perennial question resurfaces: is it better to buy or rent your home?
24 February 2022 - 05:00
Until two years ago, renting was typically regarded as much cheaper than owning a home, mostly due to expensive debt funding costs.
Mortgage rates in SA have been in the double digits for most of the past 50 years, compared with the low single digits in developed countries. Still, ownership often trumped renting, driven by the general belief that paying off your own home loan rather than someone else’s makes better financial sense over the long term...
