Is SA's home-buying stampede over? Will banks' two-year mortgage lending spree end in rampant defaults, as rate hikes bite into household finances?

New data from the SA Reserve Bank confirms that the country’s banks enjoyed a bumper 2021 on the mortgage-lending front.

New mortgage loans and re-advances granted to households by all financial institutions clocked in at a colossal R403.4bn last year. That’s nearly 70% more than the R242bn banks added to their residential mortgage books in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Reserve Bank’s March quarterly bulletin. ..