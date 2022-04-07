Is SA’s home-buying stampede over?
Will banks’ two-year mortgage lending spree end in rampant defaults, as rate hikes bite into household finances?
07 April 2022 - 05:00
New data from the SA Reserve Bank confirms that the country’s banks enjoyed a bumper 2021 on the mortgage-lending front.
New mortgage loans and re-advances granted to households by all financial institutions clocked in at a colossal R403.4bn last year. That’s nearly 70% more than the R242bn banks added to their residential mortgage books in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Reserve Bank’s March quarterly bulletin. ..
