Will housing boom turn to bust?
Rate hikes should curb first-time buying but a sharp fall in volumes and prices is unlikely
03 February 2022 - 05:00
Last week’s interest rate hike wasn’t unexpected, but it does raise the question of whether SA’s mini-housing boom is finally running out of steam. And while there are mixed views on how quickly rate increases will deflate buyer exuberance and house-price growth, it’s probably safe to say that volumes and price growth are unlikely to match last year’s highs.
Rate cuts to near-50-year lows in 2020, coupled with pandemic-induced shifts in how people live and work, caused a spike in housing sales and price growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now