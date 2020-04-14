Lifting the lockdown: this is the target

The coming week, in other words, is critical.

As it stands, the average two-weekly rate of new infections stands at 72 per day. On Monday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced 99 new infections, taking the total cases in SA to 2272, with 27 deaths.

However, Mkhize said any decision on when to ease the lockdown would not be made without input from Ramaphosa’s cabinet. “There are socio-economic issues which are also being looked at,” he said.

But if Abdool Karim finally provided South Africans with some insight into the epidemiological models being used by the government, the details were hardly encouraging.

For example, he pointed out that when the lockdown ends, cases will increase. “The exponential curve is almost inevitable ... Lockdown bought SA some time — four to six weeks — to delay the curve,” he said.

This extra time has given the government time to plan the building of field hospitals in order to isolate people who are sick but don’t need to be admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU), buy more ventilators, and get hold of more protective gear for doctors and nurses.

Worse: whatever happens with the lockdown, those older than 65 (who are most at risk) ought to prepare for a ‘voluntary lockdown’ until after September. And they shouldn’t care for children, to reduce their risk. Younger people with pre-existing conditions are also, however, at a relatively high risk of dying.

But, while people are holding thumbs for the number of new daily cases to drop below 44 so that the economy can restart, the reality is that new infections are more likely to rise.

A key part of Mkhize’s plan is increasing testing, to get a better handle on where the virus is situated.

Importantly, the number of tests being conducted is increasing markedly in the public sector, which caters to the 85% of the population who don’t have medical aid. To date, there have been 21 290 tests conducted by the state — about a quarter of all tests conducted. The goal is to hike the number of tests conducted by the state from 3,000 to 30,000.

Abdool Karim admitted that until about ten or twelve days ago, testing was only done if people had symptoms of Covid-19 and had a history of travel.

“The criteria were rigid and tight to identify those likely to be positive. The situation today is very different — we can up do up to 50,000 tests a day. We only doing 5,000 to 6,000 [ in total],” he says.

In particular, there is now far great testing in densely-populated townships. Mkhize’s team of scientists are using 28,000 community health workers to scour for cases in “hot spots”, to prevent the virus from spreading more widely. Abdool Karim called this a “unique” South African approach.

How it works is, the community health workers go from door-to-door, asking people if they have symptoms of fever, cough, a sore throat and shortness of breath. People with one or more of those symptoms will be tested. Screening will also be done in areas where doctors are detecting pockets of increased respiratory disease.

It’s a vital step, since the concern is that if the virus spreads too fast, SA’s fragile public health system won’t cope.

Abdool Karim said the concerns include an insufficient state ambulance service, a shortage of hospital and ICU beds, a shortage of ventilators and 3-million people who are HIV positive and not on anti-retrovirals. In addition, SA sees between 350,000 and 450,000 cases of tuberculosis every year, people who would be susceptible to Covid-9, which also attacks the lungs.

And he warned that SA ought to prepare for the more gruesome consequences, including increasing burial capacity, and dealing with the psychological aspects of grief.

Even though the presentation took place late on Easter Monday, it will hopefully address a central criticism of Mkhize’s handling of this crisis, which is that his communication with the public about the models being used to predict the virus’ trajectory has been less than fully transparent.

