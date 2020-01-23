Lesotho’s Tom Thabane under pressure

The kingdom of Lesotho could be facing its fourth general election in just a decade, with a new crisis in the troubled country forcing the resignation of Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

Thabane’s recent problems started earlier this month, when he tried to sack police chief Holomo Molibeli in an apparent attempt to scuttle investigations into the 2017 murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo.

Thabane’s current wife, Maesaiah, whom he married two months after Lipolelo’s death, went on the run soon after; a warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to show up to answer questions about her alleged involvement in the murder.

When Thabane, 80, announced his resignation last week, he cited old age as a reason. But analysts say he would never have taken this step if his wife — said to have regularly meddled in state affairs — had not fled.

"The prime minister even from the beginning of last year wanted to step down," says Seabata Motsamai, executive director of the Lesotho Council of NGOs, but it was Maesaiah who stood in the way. "He was like a small boy there [in the marriage]."

Thabane cited a year-long feud in the ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) as another reason for his resignation. Lesotho is governed by a fragile coalition of four parties, led by Thabane’s ABC. But factionalism within the party is such that he already faced a no-confidence motion in parliament last year.

So while the coalition government has spent the past two weeks trying to decide on the most stable exit plan for Thabane, infighting could scupper efforts to elect a new prime minister. In that event, King Letsie III will be forced to call a general election.

In the face of current troubles, Motsamai says civil society remains confident that reforms to stabilise the country will go ahead, regardless of who is in power. This will fall largely to the National Reforms Authority, set to be inaugurated next month, following a process led by Southern African Development Community facilitators under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Motsamai says civil society actors have managed to "insulate the reforms from the politics", but notes that it’s important to have a government stable enough to pass reformed legislation.