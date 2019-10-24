DAVID MABUZA: Finding common ground on land reform
For SA to prosper and unlock untapped economic potential, the land question needs to be resolved in a manner that is responsible and fair
24 October 2019 - 05:00
That resolution of the land question in SA is a necessity cannot be contested. We need to deal decisively with correcting the historical injustice of land dispossession as part of the quest to build a sustainable future, premised on achieving, among others, spatial equality. And it’s important for meaningful nation-building and for unlocking untapped economic potential.
When parliament resolved to amend the constitution to effect the expropriation of land without compensation last year, there was an element of unease in certain quarters. Some groups, for example, tried to project the debate as an irresponsible policy that could lead to societal fracture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.