Features DAVID MABUZA: Finding common ground on land reform For SA to prosper and unlock untapped economic potential, the land question needs to be resolved in a manner that is responsible and fair BL PREMIUM

That resolution of the land question in SA is a necessity cannot be contested. We need to deal decisively with correcting the historical injustice of land dispossession as part of the quest to build a sustainable future, premised on achieving, among others, spatial equality. And it’s important for meaningful nation-building and for unlocking untapped economic potential.

When parliament resolved to amend the constitution to effect the expropriation of land without compensation last year, there was an element of unease in certain quarters. Some groups, for example, tried to project the debate as an irresponsible policy that could lead to societal fracture.