LUMKILE MONDI: Snap those state shackles
SA failed to break with apartheid in one critical way: government is at the heart of the economy. It’s time this changed
24 October 2019 - 05:00
The first issue of the FM in 1959 was published on the eve of Hendrik Verwoerd’s government’s tightening of the "invisible hand" on the SA economy.
It might seem hard to believe now, but this was a period when many economists — such as the Nobel laureate Sir Arthur Lewis, James Meade and Maurice Allais — favoured government ownership of firms as soon as any market imperfections, like monopoly power, were even suspected.
