Raising SA’s literacy ceiling

The books, donated by conference delegates, are destined for remote primary schools supported by Rally to Read, the rural education programme in which the FM is an organising partner.

Children in these schools have never heard of AI or VR, nor are they likely to. How can they, when they are unable to read and lack access to even the most rudimentary educational materials?

A quarter of a century into democracy, and with SA onto its fifth president, education has not changed for many of SA’s rural communities. Thousands of schools lack basic educational resources such as books and stationery. In the worst cases, school buildings are damaged and there are no desks, electricity or sanitation.

It would be easy to turn away and declare this to be someone else’s problem. It’s not. The average 14-year-old in rural SA has a reading age of seven. That means millions of young people are condemned to illiteracy and a life of squatter camps and subsistence living. That has implications for everyone.

Since 1998, however, Rally to Read’s direct action has changed the future for many of these children. In those 21 years, the programme has made a difference to more than 1,600 schools, 12,000 teachers and 250,000 children.

It’s a straightforward idea. Rally to Read provides rural schools with educational materials, such as portable classroom libraries and stationery, then ensures the children and their teachers are equipped to use them. The Read Educational Trust, Rally to Read’s NGO partner, provides teacher training and monitors literacy progress over the three years that each group of schools is supported.

By keeping it simple, the programme delivers the promised results. Independent research shows that the literacy gap in Rally schools closes quickly. Instead of dropping out of education, children are able to progress successfully through high school and, in increasing numbers, on to university. A number of children benefit from bursaries available through the programme.