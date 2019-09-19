Geeking out at Comic Con Africa

Zombies in cages, R2-D2, Chewbacca. Thor, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Harley Quinn, Batman, the Flash and Deadpool. Harry Potter and Ron Weasley. "Trekkies" and Game of Thrones loyalists. Last year’s inaugural Comic Con Africa was arguably the largest cosplay event in SA to date, drawing 45,000-odd fans over three days in September. It was sold out before the doors even opened.

This year’s edition is gearing up to outdo that. The organisers have added an extra day to the event — running from September 21 to 24 — and moved it to Gallagher Convention Centre to accommodate growing demand.

The event will feature twice as many international comic book artists as before — 13 in total — as well as nine local artists and international celebrities such as William Shatner (Captain Kirk in Star Trek, TJ Hooker and Denny Crane in Boston Legal), Daniel Gillies (The Originals and Vampire Diaries) and Anthony Mackie (the Falcon in Avengers).

Convention attendees will be able to participate in competitive video and computer gaming events including Overwatch, League of Legends, Apex Legends and Mario Kart, among others.

The event will also feature KidsCon for younger fans. It’s a welcome development, says financial planner Zinzi Buthelezi, who attended last year’s event. "There is a lot of children’s stuff, and it’s good that [the organisers] are putting us in a separate section. That way kids don’t have to get in the way of adults and aren’t overwhelmed."

The popularity of comics and related media has exploded worldwide in the past few years, largely off the back of publisher Marvel’s success with its cinematic universe.