SA’s VAT hike under scrutiny

When the government hiked VAT last year, after many years of personal income tax increases, it did so on the basis of economic efficiency — because studies showed that, of the major taxes the government could potentially raise, increasing VAT would cause the least harm to growth and job creation.

However, a new study has found there is a welfare cost to hiking VAT, not at the aggregate level, but at the level of the poorest of the poor — and that this group can never be fully compensated for VAT hikes by increases to social grants, because they mostly don’t qualify for these benefits.

The study, by a team of local and international academics collaborating under the Southern Africa — Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-TIED) banner, found that it would be more effective to alleviate poverty by scrapping the zero-rating of 19 basic food items and instead use the revenue generated — almost R20bn a year — to target a new social grant at the poor who currently fall outside SA’s social security net.

This is a controversial suggestion in SA, where the labour movement and many civil society organisations have lobbied hard for the extension of zero-rating.

Last year, acting under intense public pressure, the National Treasury added sanitary towels, white flour and cake flour to the list of zero-rated items on the recommendation of an independent advisory panel. These additional items were legislated during parliamentary hearings last year, and signed into law this January.

SA-TIED is a collaboration between the UN University World Institute for Development Economics Research, SA’s National Treasury, the department of trade & industry and many other governmental and research organisations in SA. Though the SA-TIED research team included people from the SA Revenue Service and the Treasury, their working paper on VAT does not reflect the views or policy positions of these institutions or the government, but only of the authors.

The paper finds that though the increase in VAT from 14% to 15% in April 2018 was coupled with an increase in social grants, it still caused a slight rise in poverty and inequality. This was reversed in October 2018, when the government increased social grants for a second time as a specific remedial measure.

But even after the second increase, the poorest 10% of the population experienced a 5% reduction in their purchasing power as a result of the VAT hike. This is because many in this group do not qualify for social grants — they are not disabled and are aged between 18 and 59, which makes them too old for the child support grant and too young for the old age grant.

Among the poorest 50% of the population, just over 30% of households receive no grants; among the poorest 70%, the figure is 40%, according to the independent panel’s report.