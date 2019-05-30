Is property set for a post-election rebound?

Industry players are hoping for a post-election rebound in residential property sales and prices following SA’s worst housing slump since 2009.

Back then, the market crashed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and subsequent recession. This time around, it seems political and economic uncertainty in the run-up to SA’s general election is to blame.

Seeff Property Group chair Samuel Seeff says buyer "analysis paralysis" set in late last year, as concerns about SA’s future mounted. This was particularly evident in the wealthier segment of the market, where people can afford to put buying and selling decisions on hold.

"Most of the year has been characterised by buyers hesitating, sitting on the sidelines and waiting to see how the elections unfold," says Seeff. "It’s been a period of frustration for property owners who are looking to sell and move on but simply cannot because there hasn’t been demand."

The figures Seeff cites show how lacklustre the market has been: housing sales in the R3m-plus price bracket are down as much as 50% in most areas across SA in the year to date (against the same time in 2018).

The drop in transaction volumes has been even more pronounced in big-ticket areas, such as Cape Town’s swanky Atlantic seaboard and the Joburg suburbs of Sandhurst, Hyde Park and Bryanston, among others.

Only 17 sales above R20m have been concluded in Cape Town in the year to date, compared with 45 over the same period last year, says Seeff. And those were themselves already half of 2017 levels, he says.

The Seeff group nevertheless clinched a record late last year — an R80m apartment sale in Cape Town’s Bantry Bay. But Seeff says these deals have become few and far between. Over the past 12 months or so there have been no sales close to R100m — unlike previous years, when that level was tested a few times.