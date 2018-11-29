How the internet broke estate agents

FNB’s recent launch of an app that allows its customers to trade their homes privately among themselves at no cost couldn’t have come at a worse time for real estate agents. The livelihood of SA’s estimated 40,000 estate agents has come increasingly under threat in the past few years, with the entry of a number of digital disrupters challenging the way in which South Africans have traditionally bought and sold property.

New online listing platforms such as Leadhome, PropertyFox and HomeBid offer a cheaper alternative to the average commission of about 7% of the sales price (plus VAT) that sellers typically have to pay estate agents to market and sell their homes. Most new entrants charge commission of only 1.5% (plus VAT) or a flat fee of between R35,000 and R40,000 — payable once a sale is concluded.

Leadhome, for instance, claims that its fee structure means a seller of a R1.5m home will save nearly R75,000 in agent’s fees.

The biggest difference between the business models of traditional agents and online operators is that the latter aren’t involved in property viewings and price negotiations. (Most do offer buyers and sellers support to facilitate the sales and transfer process.)

But estate agents haven’t only had to contend with new competition. Their income has also been eroded by falling transaction volumes: the number of housing sales concluded in the year to date in SA is down about 30% from 2014/2015 peaks. So it’s not surprising that estate agents are less than enamoured with the advent of yet another digital platform — FNB’s nav» Home app — which is bound to further cut into the industry’s market share.

Estate agents have accused FNB of effectively entering the housing sector as a private broker with the aim of undercutting their business. But FNB Home Finance CEO Lee Mhlongo denies that this was the bank’s intention. He says the idea was never to compete with estate agents or exclude them from the nav» platform. "Our key aim is to offer greater choice, convenience and efficiencies to FNB customers," he says.

Mhlongo emphasises that estate agents are encouraged to list their businesses on the app at no cost. "It is then up to an FNB customer to decide whether they want to use an intermediary to sell their home or go it alone," he says.

The app also offers support services to buyers and sellers alike, such as offer-to-purchase documents and discounted bond registration fees through a selected panel of attorneys.

Mhlongo concedes that the app is likely to take some business away from estate agents, given the size of FNB’s customer base. The bank has nearly 8-million customers and a 25% market share of SA’s R944bn home-loan industry, according to Reserve Bank figures. But he expects most FNB buyers and sellers will still use an estate agent to guide them through what can be a complicated process. "Technology will never replace the human touch entirely. As such, estate agents remain critical role players in the market," he says.