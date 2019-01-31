Cape Town to update its property valuation roll

Watt argues that while the city increased the rebate value for residential properties from R200,000 to R350,000 and kept the cent-in-the rand tariff unchanged to mitigate disproportionate increases in valuations, the net result for many property owners was still a large increase in their monthly rates bills. For instance, the monthly rates increase on a home valued at R2m averaged 28.8% when the new valuation roll was implemented on July 1 2018. For properties valued at R5m, the increase amounted to 32.7%.

Watt says the new general valuation rolls to be released in Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Polokwane could produce similar discrepancies. "So it’s crucial that property owners in these municipalities ensure that their new property values are reasonable and that they follow the right process if they have grounds for an objection."

SA municipalities are all obliged to review the valuations of the properties that fall into their taxation nets at least once every five years under the Municipal Property Rates Act. Monthly municipal rates bills are then calculated using a cent-in-the rand tariff based on a percentage of the total market value of the property (land plus buildings). Each municipality sets its own tariffs, but they differ for residential and commercial properties.

Mike Greeff, CEO of Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate, says municipal valuations should be market related and therefore in line with what a willing buyer is prepared to pay. An incorrect municipal valuation will result not only in an additional rates burden, but can also affect a property’s resale prospects. Greeff says a lower valuation is similarly problematic, given that it can translate into lower offers being made on your property when you sell.