Is Cape Town’s hotel market headed for a downturn?

The mini-boom in Cape Town’s hotel development market could not have come at a worse time. At least five new hotels have opened in the Mother City over the past 18 months — a period that coincided with the worst drought in decades and a drop in the number of overseas tourists.

The result has been that hotel occupancies in Cape Town decreased by an overall 6.5 percentage points in 2018 to 65% (from 71.5% in 2017), according to figures from global hospitality research group STR. Revenues, as measured by average daily room rates, declined by 1.7% to R1,765 over the same period.

Figures released by Stats SA last month show a similar year-on-year decline (-1.6%) in overseas tourists to SA between January and November.

That follows a bumper 2016 and 2017, when the tally of overseas visitors rose by 12.8% and 7.2% respectively after a 6.8% drop in 2015.

The 2016/2017 uptick was seemingly driven by the relaxation of visa regulations.

Last year’s decline in Cape Town occupancies and revenues coincided with a number of new projects opening in the city, pushing the estimated number of hotel rooms in central Cape Town to just over 11,000. These include the luxury 188-room AC Hotel by Marriott at the Yacht Club, the 252-room Radisson Red and the 87-room Signature Lux — all near the V&A Waterfront.