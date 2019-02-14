Are shared workspaces a fad or the future?

Nap pods, arcade games and craft beer on tap may have been the sole workspace domain of techie start-ups a decade ago. But today’s coworking or flex spaces are encroaching on their turf.

With an emphasis on millennial buzz terms such as collaboration, community and co-creation, flex spaces already account for up to 20% of office take-up in global capitals such as London, New York, Paris and Amsterdam. And while it’s still in its infancy in SA, the coworking trend is poised for rapid adoption in the country, following the announcement last week that WeWork is opening shop in Joburg.

The New York-based company, which Forbes magazine values at a colossal $21bn, is widely lauded as the catalyst for the so-called workspace revolution that is changing where, how and when people work.

Co-founded by American entrepreneurs Miguel McKelvey and Adam Neumann in 2010, WeWork already operates 580 office locations in 100 cities; about 400,000 people rent a desk across its global office network.

The company’s Joburg premises — its first site in Africa — will be located in Rosebank Link, a new 15-storey building on Oxford Road, a stone’s throw from the Rosebank Gautrain station. WeWork is renting six floors of the state-of-the-art, four-star green-rated building from JSE-listed Redefine Properties.

Patrick Nelson, head of real estate for WeWork Europe, Middle East & Africa, says the Rosebank office will accommodate about 2,000 community members (WeWork lingo for people who work from its premises).

He says the workspace is not only aimed at entrepreneurs, freelancers, start-ups and SMEs looking for an alternative to the home office; WeWork also targets corporates with 100-plus employees. In fact, Nelson says 30% of WeWork’s global membership is from large companies, including the likes of IBM and Microsoft.

WeWork’s entry to SA will no doubt unsettle local players that have already carved a small but growing niche for themselves across a number of key business hubs. Local coworking brands gaining traction include Workshop17, co-founded by JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties with premises at Maboneng, the old Rosebank fire station and central Sandton in Johannesburg, and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, among others; Spaces, owned by Regus parent company IWG, whose sites include the Atrium on 5th in Sandton City; The Workspace, which has more than 10 locations across SA; and FutureSpace, a joint venture between Investec Property and Giant Leap.