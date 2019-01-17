African Bank corporate accountability saga drags on

Back in 2014, African Bank Investments Limited imploded after its banking arm, African Bank, was placed in curatorship thanks to a mountain of bad debt.

Its share price tumbled from R28 to just 31c before it was suspended on the JSE; more than 14,000 of its shareholders lost about R2bn in market value on their shares; and, according to the Myburgh report commissioned by the Reserve Bank, four asset managers that were major shareholders lost more than R9.1bn, while their clients lost about R1.5bn in dividends.

Five years on, the disciplinary hearing against the two Deloitte partners responsible for signing off on the bank’s audits is dragging into yet another year — and the outcome is likely to be finalised only next year. It’s been a process marked by delays, finger-pointing and, it would seem, an underestimation of the time and effort required to put this to bed.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) started its investigation of the auditing firm — the largest case Irba has handled since it was founded in 2006 — in 2014. By late 2016, it had charged two Deloitte partners with misconduct: 10 counts for Mgcinisihlalo Jordan and one for Danie Crowther. It set aside 20 days for hearings in 2018, starting in March. It’s set to pick up again in mid-2019, with 44 days added to conclude the hearing.

In the meantime, the lives of the partners are on hold. Deloitte says they haven’t worked since they were charged. If found guilty, they could be cautioned, reprimanded or fined; at worst, their right to practise could be temporarily suspended or their registrations as auditors cancelled. Or they could be cleared.

It’s a complicated matter — one that Irba and Deloitte agree is too complicated to rush.