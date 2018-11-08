Chinese consumption raises a red flag

Andy, a tour guide who led a group of us on a business tour of Shenzhen last month, seemed almost proud of the fact that he was juggling eight personal credit cards. "The government encourages us to spend," he said. He seemed unfazed by this state of affairs, apparently unaware of any potential downside.

Nor is he alone. Tom Wang, a 26-year-old university graduate told a similar story to the Financial Times (FT) a few months ago. Wang said he’d used ¥60,000 on four credit cards to make up the gap between his starting salary of ¥3,000 and a lifestyle that extended to buying the newest smartphones. Before long, his debt was ¥130,000 and his monthly repayments were ¥1,500.

It is this trend that former Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill has flagged as one of the most critical shifts in global economic tectonics.

"The world is more dependent on the Chinese consumer than anything … Chinese [government] policy is to promote the consumer," O’Neill said at last week’s Discovery Leadership Summit in Sandton.

This is evident on the ground. Walk the streets of China’s largest cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, and you’ll be struck by the series of immense malls — each of which would dwarf Sandton City — which seem to cascade into each other.

Caffeine merchant Starbucks famously opens a store in China every 15 hours. And last week the company released its results for the year to September, which showed its sales in China and Asia Pacific rose 38% to $4.47bn from a year before — still second to the US, but growing far faster.

At the same time, Apple reported a 16% surge in Chinese sales, to $51.9bn — making it Tim Cook’s second-largest market too.

Investment bank China International Capital Corp points out that household consumer loans in China, including mortgages, grew 66% between 2015 and 2017, to ¥31.5-trillion — equal to 38% of GDP. At this point, it’s still lower than the US (77% of GDP), but it’s growing fast.

This, of course, has many implications for SA businesses. For a start, as O’Neill pointed out, it means the old cliché of yanking as many minerals out of the ground as possible and flogging them to China won’t really work any more.

Azar Jammine, the chief economist for Econometrix, says the conventional way of thinking about this is that the shift to a consumer-led economy would be a bad thing for a country like SA, as it would threaten our commodity exports.

"But I don’t altogether buy that view. A surge in China’s consumption-led growth would also reverberate through the world, and still indirectly sustain a demand for base minerals and precious minerals in any event," he says.