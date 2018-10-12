China car sales stall with biggest drop in seven years

China’s economic malaise has seen the domestic stock markets plunge and the country’s factory sector stall last month after more than a year of expansion. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also cut China’s growth forecast for next year to 6.2% from 6.4%.

Beijing, concerned about the slowdown, has already opened the taps to boost liquidity in the market.

The slide in September vehicle sales follows a 3.8% fall in August and a 4.0% drop in July. Vehicle sales increased 4.8% in June. September’s drop was the most since a 26.4% tumble in January 2012, which was in part due to the timing of the China New Year holiday that year.

Sales for the first nine months of the year totaled 20.49-million vehicles, up 1.5% from the same period a year earlier. CAAM’s Xu said that 2018 sales growth would miss the association’s previous forecast of a 3% rise. Sales were also up 3% last year, but sharply down from a 13.7% gain in 2016.

Amid the slowdown, an army of Chinese car dealers is feeling the squeeze and is pushing for government support to revitalise growth.

Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight, said that if sales actually shrink this year it would be a “watershed moment” for the industry. “It’s very alarming and is even causing panic among some car makers and suppliers. That’s because the market has been growing non-stop every year for more than 20 years, and those companies make plans based on growth. They don’t know what to do and worry about survival.”

Winners and losers

GM, one of the most successful global car makers in China for decades, said earlier this month that September sales were down a sharp 14.9% from a year earlier. German car maker Volkswagen (VW) said earlier this week that China sales were down 10.5% last month.

Ford Motor, which has been struggling to turn around falling sales in the market, said on Friday that September sales in China were down 43%.

China’s broader economic woes have led to a particular slowdown in the demand for cars in smaller, lower-tier cities across China, some car makers have said, which, until now, were the engine of growth for the country’s auto industry.

Zhang of Automotive Foresight said that several factors had combined to cause this, including high gas prices this year which had stymied growth in lower-tier cities. The industry is also facing a shake-up as decades-old rules change to allow foreign car makers to own majority stakes in local joint ventures. Luxury German car maker BMW said on Thursday that it would take control of its main China venture in a $4.2bn deal.

The changing automotive landscape is throwing up distinct winners and losers in the market, a major shift from the golden years of growth where most players were guaranteed decent returns. Among those struggling in China the most are Peugeot, Hyundai Motor and its sister brand Kia Motors, Ford and Japanese car maker Honda Motor.

Sales of new-energy vehicles — a category comprising electric-battery powered cars and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles — remained strong, up 54.8% in September, slightly faster than a month earlier. This took new-energy vehicle sales in the first nine months of the year to 721,000 vehicles, up 81.1% from the same period a year earlier.

Reuters