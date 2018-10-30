Retailers limping as investors look for further equity sell-offs

The JSE’s general retail index, which includes the likes of TFG and Truworths, retreated 1% on Tuesday morning, with its outlook remaining cloudy.

The retail index on the JSE jumped 4.16% on Monday, its best performance in seven months, but the risk-on trade that prevailed on the day evaporated shortly after local markets closed.

Both banking shares and retailers had surged as sentiment improved due to weekend events, but reports of further plans by the US to impose tariffs on China ensured most equity markets had reversed their gains.

South African retailers tend to be favoured by foreign investors, so it was unsurprising to see them under-perform when there were large emerging-market sell-offs, said Argon Asset Management’s Bjorn Samuels.

Disposable income for most consumers is shrinking given increased VAT, fuel costs, rates and electricity, said Samuels. “Given these headwinds, it is tough out there for retailers, especially those exposed to consumer discretionary spend, and we are already seeing multiple consensus earnings downgrades within the sector,” Samuels said.

The JSE’s general retail index has performed slightly better than the all share so far in 2018, falling 12% compared to the JSE’s 14%, although much of the losses of the latter are due to a 30% plunge by Naspers.

Analysts expect continued volatility in local shares, and the rand, given that the recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) has slightly increased the risk of SA experiencing further negative reviews from ratings agencies.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said sentiment remains fickle, and further negative news could be a catalyst for further weakening of emerging-market assets.

