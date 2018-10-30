Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retailers limping as investors look for further equity sell-offs

Local retail stocks are tracking the mood on global markets, giving back some of Monday’s 4% surge as risk-off sentiment returns

30 October 2018 - 12:04 KARL GERNETZKY
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

The JSE’s general retail index, which includes the likes of TFG and Truworths, retreated 1% on Tuesday morning, with its outlook remaining cloudy.

The retail index on the JSE jumped 4.16% on Monday, its best performance in seven months, but the risk-on trade that prevailed on the day evaporated shortly after local markets closed.

Both banking shares and retailers had surged as sentiment improved due to weekend events, but reports of further plans by the US to impose tariffs on China ensured most equity markets had reversed their gains.

South African retailers tend to be favoured by foreign investors, so it was unsurprising to see them under-perform when there were large emerging-market sell-offs, said Argon Asset Management’s Bjorn Samuels.

Disposable income for most consumers is shrinking given increased VAT, fuel costs, rates and electricity, said Samuels. “Given these headwinds, it is tough out there for retailers, especially those exposed to consumer discretionary spend, and we are already seeing multiple consensus earnings downgrades within the sector,” Samuels said.

The JSE’s general retail index has performed slightly better than the all share so far in 2018, falling 12% compared to the JSE’s 14%, although much of the losses of the latter are due to a 30% plunge by Naspers.

Analysts expect continued volatility in local shares, and the rand, given that the recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) has slightly increased the risk of SA experiencing further negative reviews from ratings agencies.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said sentiment remains fickle, and further negative news could be a catalyst for further weakening of emerging-market assets.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ambitious capex and tough trading environment weigh on Shoprite’s turnover

CEO Pieter Engelbrecht says retailer might not have spent so much had it known of impending obstacles
Companies
1 day ago

Choppies: Investors nervous after share-price destruction

Choppies’ share price collapse will rekindle grim memories
Companies
2 hours ago

State of the markets: can the JSE recover?

The JSE is getting smacked silly, and 2018 has been a bruising year for local investors
Features
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands to open more frozen-meals stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Michael Jordaan’s hi-tech Bank Zero gets going
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN to pursue Nigeria listing despite regulatory ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Karan Beef and PIC deal not in jeopardy, despite ...
Companies / Property
5.
Ambitious capex and tough trading environment ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

S&P Global Ratings says SA is sending out the right signals
Economy

Interest rates to rise in the next two years, says Reserve Bank
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.