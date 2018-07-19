Its sickening: The alarming rise of medical malpractice claims

Soaring payouts for medical negligence claims against the state pose such a threat to health-care provision that government is proposing a "new pay as you go" system to compensate victims. The idea is that this would spread out its liabilities, but critics say the proposals, contained in draft legislation, are badly framed and may force patients back to the very facilities that harmed them in the first place.

The scale of the medico-legal claims is staggering. By the end of the 2016-2017 fiscal year, government faced contingent liabilities — the cost if all claims were successful — of R56.1bn. That equates to almost a third of the R170.9bn consolidated health budget for 2016-2017.

The limited figures currently available for the 2017-2018 year suggest the picture has only got worse. The Eastern Cape health department’s contingent liabilities rose from R16.8bn in 2016-2017 to R24.3bn in 2017-2018, it revealed in parliament in May. In Gauteng, the figure rose from R17.8bn to R22bn over the period, while Limpopo’s more than doubled from R2.1bn to R4.35bn.

The increase has been driven by a toxic combination of deteriorating public health-care services, limited state legal capacity, greater patient awareness, corruption — and changes to the Road Accident Fund that have prompted personal injury lawyers to shift their attention to medico-legal claims.

The number and size of individual payouts has steadily ticked upward. More than 5,200 claims were lodged against the state between 2014-2015 and 2016-2017, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament last year: 1,562 claims were filed in the 2014-2015 financial year‚ 1,732 the year after, and 1,934 in 2016-2017.

While the final amounts awarded to victims are generally considerably lower than they claim, they can nevertheless be sizeable. In May the courts ordered the Eastern Cape health department to pay R21.5m to a trust to be administered on behalf of a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, while a R19.2m settlement was recently reached between the Gauteng health department and the mother of a five-year-old girl with birth injuries.

The impact on the health system is devastating. The debt-ridden Gauteng health department paid out over half a billion rands to 138 claimants between January 2017 and March this year.