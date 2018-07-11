News Leader
WATCH: Can SA’s health sector be healed?
11 July 2018 - 09:58
The Competition Commission’s provisional health market inquiry has accused medical schemes and hospital groups of distorting competition and driving costs up.
The inquiry and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which paves the way for an NHI fund, are set to shake up the health sector.
Bonitas principal officer Gerhard Van Emmenis spoke to Business Day TV about the inquiry’s findings and what they mean for the scheme.
Bonitas principal officer Gerhard Van Emmenis talks to Business Day TV about the health market inquiry
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
