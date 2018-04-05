Sub-Saharan Africa: region of renewal

The political winds have turned in sub-Saharan Africa. A year ago, you could hardly imagine an SA without Jacob Zuma at its helm, a Zimbabwe without Robert Mugabe or an Angola without José Eduardo dos Santos. But as political transitions have taken hold within the ruling parties of the region, there’s been a renewal of the "Africa rising" scenario.

A palpable sense of optimism, driven by events of recent months, was evident at the Africa CEO Forum, held in March in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where business leaders and politicians came together over fried plantain, dark chocolate and Ivorian coffee.

As stories of political change and the economic promises they bring were presented, it was almost as if the new presidents of SA, Angola and Zimbabwe had been given the same brief and the same speech to deliver, with the instruction to "change it a little so it sounds like it’s your own", and the same motto: "We are open for business."

Over the past eight months, the leaders of the three liberation-movement regimes — countries crippled by weak economies and political backlash — fell like a row of dominoes, replaced by market-friendly leaders. The idea was novel: instead of giving in to the opposition, become the opposition in your own party.

SA is undoubtedly miles ahead of Zimbabwe and Angola, where democracy was constrained for decades and, in Zimbabwe’s case, where the country was subjected to sanctions. For them, it’s like emerging from apartheid.

But SA has also been drawn into the momentum of a new awakening. Some have described the excitement in the country as similar to that felt during the 1994 elections.

Despite the euphoria from investors at the CEO Forum, there still remains the challenge of implementation.

In the case of Zimbabwe, the economy requires an overhaul, with an emphasis on infrastructure and job creation. The country’s new administration, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has signalled its intention to change many of the policies that undermined investment and move ahead with crucial fiscal consolidation.