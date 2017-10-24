South Deep deaths scupper output target

"The current mine area is constrained — it has a smaller footprint with ounces and has remnant mining.

"When we open the new mining area early next year, we will have access to 10 times the ounces and then you’ll see the benefits of real bulk extraction," said Holland.

SA contributes just 14% of the group’s 2.1-million ounces of annual gold production, rising to 20% at full production, and Gold Fields had no intention of adding further South African exposure to its portfolio of mines in Australia, Ghana and Peru, he said.

"We don’t want to go back to conventional hand-held mining. It has a very limited shelf life of about 10 more years," he said.

This dated mining method needed to be changed to improve the health and safety of employees in SA’s deep-level mines, Holland said.

Gold Fields is returning to the model used a decade ago by large mining companies of investing in junior exploration companies to do the hard work of finding and confirming mineral deposits.

It has recently increased its 17% stake in Canada’s Cardinal Resources, which has an exploration project in Ghana.

"These companies are only focused on exploration.

"They’re not like us with managing our operations and building mines. They really do it well and they can’t waste money and time. The model has historically worked well," Holland said.

"Other gold majors are also starting to take toeholds in junior explorers as a way to provide growth for the future," he said.

In Australia, however, Gold Fields is spending about A$90m a year in a five-year programme to explore for additional ore bodies around its existing mines. It has so far been able to replace 1-million ounces a year of mined reserves and add to resources.

The cost of additional mining reserves was about A$100/oz compared to buying reserve ounces for about A$300 based on merger and acquisition activity in Australia, Holland said.

Cash flow-positive Gold Fields maintained its full-year production guidance despite the 10% drop in output from South Deep.

The miner generated positive cash flow of $85m for the September quarter after outflows of $67m in the June quarter. Gold production came in 6% higher at 567,000oz for the quarter compared with the matching period a year earlier.

