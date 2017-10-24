Mildred Oliphant demands mining ministry must act on union killings

The Department of Mineral Resources should deal with the killings on the platinum belt near Rustenburg in North West, Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant said.

She had engaged with labour federations about unhealthy competition among unions on the belt that had claimed six lives thus far, Oliphant said.

The murdered mine workers were gunned down at Impala Mine and Lonmin, raising concern over a pending crisis in the mining community.

"The Department of Mineral Resources, in particular, has to deal with those issues because they are the department responsible for mining administration, but I have just shared with the federations in particular that what the unions need to do irrespective of affiliation is … work for the betterment of workers, and therefore they can’t fight or compete," she said.

The reasons for the sanctioned killings, which seem to have been targeting members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), remained unclear. Authorities were yet to make a breakthrough in their investigations.