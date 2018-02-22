GIGABA’S POLITICS: Dim future for this chameleon

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba perfectly fitted the mould of WH Auden’s poem, "The Unknown Citizen" until his tenure as public enterprises minister, when his links to state capture emerged.

"Our researchers into Public Opinion are content/That he held the proper opinions for the time of year; /When there was peace, he was for peace: when there was war, he went," the poet wrote.

That pretty much sums up the description of Gigaba’s politics by his peers. He is a career politician who blows the way of power in the hurly-burly of SA’s political shifts.

Gigaba’s most acerbic critics in the ANC describe him as someone with little depth, and say his vacillation can in essence be attributed to the pursuit of high office — a strategy that has largely worked. To supporters he is talented, bright and astute; he has mastered the art of the political chess game, doing what is necessary to rise in the ranks of the ANC and government.

Gigaba was elected president of the ANC Youth League for three terms — in 1996, 1998 and 2001.

He was seen as one of former president Thabo Mbeki’s loyalists — but following the ANC’s rejection of Mbeki at Polokwane in 2007 and his subsequent recall and exit from the political stage, Gigaba’s allegiance switched seamlessly, allowing him to rise steadily in stature under Mbeki’s successor, Jacob Zuma.

In ANC circles, during the debate on "generational mix" ahead of the Mangaung conference in 2012, it was naturally assumed that he, along with contemporaries like Fikile Mbalula and Zizi Kodwa, was among the rising stars who would lead the party into the future.

But how will Gigaba’s chameleon-like style of politics go down in the new administration under President Cyril Ramaphosa?