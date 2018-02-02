Politics

Motion of no confidence against Patricia de Lille to be heard on February 15

Cape Town mayor De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration

02 February 2018 - 13:13 Nashira Davids
Mayor Patricia de Lille addresses a council meeting of the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Mayor Patricia de Lille addresses a council meeting of the City of Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

A special council meeting will be convened on February 15 to consider a motion of no confidence in Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

Speaker Dirk Smit asked councillors to reschedule their diaries for the meeting.

“I have received a motion of no confidence in Alderman P de Lille and to remove her from office as executive mayor‚” Smit said in a communique seen by TimesLIVE.

“I have also received a request from 118 councillors to convene an urgent council meeting to consider the motion.”

When contacted for comment‚ Smit said the meeting would be open to the media.

Earlier this week the DA’s provincial leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said the federal executive had given councillors permission to support the ANC’s motion of no confidence in the mayor. But the ANC then withdrew its motion.

De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration.

De Lille clinging to job as ANC drops its motion

ANC accuses the DA of hijacking its motion and using De Lille as ‘a sacrificial lamb’
Politics
1 day ago

Furious Patricia De Lille attacks DA’s Western Cape leader in 23 tweets

She accuses the DA and Bonginkosi Madikizela of being desperate to remove her, and being subject to attacks in the media ‘with no avenue for ...
National
1 day ago

ANC is playing ‘petty politics’ by withdrawing no-confidence motion against Patricia de Lille

The DA has now tabled its own motion of no confidence against the Cape Town mayor, which should be debated within 10 days of its submission to the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: A court will wipe that smirk off the ...
Politics
2.
EFF, DA, UDM don’t want Zuma to deliver the state ...
Politics
3.
ANC dismisses ‘fake’ statement about Zuma ...
Politics
4.
Magashule, Duarte comments on Zuma ‘powerful and ...
Politics
5.
TONY LEON: The scourge of political correctness ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.