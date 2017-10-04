Mark Pamensky declaration of potential conflict of interest

In January 2016 a letter from Pamensky, then a director of Gupta company Oakbay, was sent to Trillian. His letter assessed whether being a director of Eskom and a consultant “and potential shareholder” of Fuel Property Group represented a conflict of interest.

At the time Pamensky chaired Eskom’s investment and finance committee, which was investigating the sale of noncore real estate assets to a dedicated fund to optimise the power utility’s balance sheet. In March 2016 Pamensky declared his potential shareholding of Fuel Property to Eskom.