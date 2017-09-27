Giving employers what they want

An MBA used to be considered a one-way ticket to promotion and high-earning success. But today, the combination of an influx of institutions offering MBAs or something close to them and a rapidly changing work environment means the tried-and-tested formula is wearing thin.

While the 2017 Graduate Management Admission Council corporate recruiters survey found that nearly 90% of corporate employers around the world said they would hire MBAs in 2017, a study by the Financial Times reports that recruiters often struggle to find graduates with the right skills for the modern workplace.

One in three employers in the Financial Times survey said they struggled to identify suitable candidates and that functional skills in which MBAs are traditionally strong — such as finance and marketing — were becoming less useful to them than so-called soft skills. The employers surveyed said the ability to work with a wide variety of people (cited by 76%) and the ability to prioritise (cited by 72%), along with the ability to solve complex problems, were among the most prized skills — and the hardest to find.

The message for business schools could not be clearer: we must up our game to ensure we graduate the kind of managers and leaders needed in the real world of work.

One of the biggest criticisms levelled against MBAs is that they struggle to convert theory into practice — and that their learning material is too often based on North American case studies, which are far removed from the realities that graduates will encounter when they leave the shelter of the classroom.

For this reason, finding ways to give MBAs exposure to real-world challenges before they graduate and giving them access to locally relevant case material are critically important. This has always been one of the guiding principles of the UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB) MBA programme.

The UCT GSB MBA is structured around 16 core courses that are designed to give students a solid grasp of management fundamentals and build their business acumen. But the programme also cultivates students’ awareness of context, notably the challenges and opportunities of operating in an emerging market, and there are numerous occasions built into the curriculum to allow them to test-drive the knowledge they are gaining. Through our satellite site in Philippi Village, for example, students can engage directly with community members and entrepreneurs to understand and build business solutions relevant for our context.

Understanding that learning is an ongoing requirement, especially in a volatile, uncertain and complex world, the UCT GSB does not abandon its students after graduation. We offer numerous networking and continuing professional development opportunities for alumni and corporate clients, both from our Cape Town campuses and the new UCT GSB facility in Sandton, Johannesburg.

It is a process that goes beyond the traditional space of a university, creating graduates who are able to deliver above expectations in a new world of work in which the challenge is about more than getting to the top — it is also about ensuring that you take others with you.

The school is also investing in the development of local case studies, having opened a case-writing centre in 2016 to improve the quality and quantity of African case studies. This is part of a wider drive within the university to accelerate the "decolonisation" of the curriculum, and it plays a very real and practical role in helping to ground students’ learning in their own experience.

Another way we do this is through our trademark emphasis on syndicate learning. Students are assigned to learning groups and required to co-operate with others on key projects. The selection of the groups is planned to ensure diversity, so members navigate often tricky cultural and interpersonal conflicts to solve problems successfully. This ensures they emerge with an above-average ability to work with others — one of the scarce skills identified by the Financial Times survey.

Finally, the UCT GSB puts considerable emphasis on developing students’ capacity to think in an integrated manner. Roger Martin, global thought leader and former dean of Rotman School of Management in Canada, points out that this is a key skill for the modern manager and leader. Through his research into leaders with exemplary records, Martin found that most of them share the ability to hold opposing ideas in their heads and creatively resolve any tension between these to generate new solutions that contain elements of each, but are superior to both.

Without this ability, MBA graduates will not be able to grapple with complex problems, which will put them at a disadvantage in the modern workplace, where complex comes standard. Employers recognise this; they need graduates who can work with the complex to create new value. This is the path to sustainable success. And business schools have a responsibility to provide them with the people they need.