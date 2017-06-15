Eskom’s full response to Fuelling the Fire in Financial Mail.

When the public protector, on September 19 2016, requested copies of all the declarations of interest by the Eskom board of directors, it was a subpoena in terms of the Public Protector Act, and Daniels was required, by law, to comply. The request was specific, as it called upon the company records in respect of directors’ declarations of interest — ranging from July 2015 to July 2016 — to be made available to the office of the public protector.

Had she completed her declaration of interest in full, the record, as submitted to the public protector, would not have raised conflict of interest concerns. Eskom can unfortunately not explain Naidoo’s failure to do a full disclosure as required in terms of Eskom’s conflict of interest policy, at a time when she was required to do so.

As group company secretary, Daniels is required to act in the interests of Eskom, not of a single individual. Acting in good faith, Daniels relied on the records that had been submitted by Naidoo during the period of her tenure as a board member at Eskom. Eskom only discovered the nature and extent of Naidoo’s failure to provide a full disclosure as an Eskom board member when the public protector’s report was released.

Response re: board tender committee

As a former board member, Naidoo’s allegations are concerning, particularly if viewed against the facts of the relevant events. As is expected of her in her role as company secretary, Daniels doesn’t call the meetings, but fulfils the instructions from the board.

To this end, this particular meeting had been agreed with the chairman of the board tender committee and she only set it up as per the norm and expectation. Ahead of the board tender committee meeting of April 11 2016, Naidoo sent through a list of seven questions which ended with a closing sentence: "This matter has been in the public domain so I need to know everything possible has been done to get the best deal for Eskom."

Among the questions she asked, we can confirm that she also asked about the prepayment. Bona fide responses were provided to each of her questions and these were further reflected in the minutes, which were approved by members, including Naidoo, and signed by the chairman of the committee.

The truth is that Naidoo participated in a meeting which resolved, inter alia, that the chief financial officer (CFO) is "hereby authorised to approve the basis for prepayment to secure the fixed coal price for the period of extension provided that there is a discount in the price, the supplier offers a guarantee in favour of Eskom and that the CFO can provide assurance to the committee that the transactions are economically viable for Eskom."

As a board member with full voting rights, she was permitted to withdraw her participation in the decision if she felt that she wasn’t given sufficient time to consider the submission.

Instead, she, as one of the members of the board tender committee, passed the resolution for the prepayment to be paid to Tegeta, subject to certain conditions being met. She also participated in a meeting on April 13 2016 during which the security package of Tegeta was discussed. For Naidoo to now raise these concerns with the prepayment is not becoming of an ex-board member. One of the critical skills of being a board member is the ability to discern deception and/or falsehoods — her allegations are ominously suggestive of her to say the least.

Eskom is awaiting the outcome of the president’s review application in order to fully ventilate all the allegations and issues that have been raised relating to the prepayment and other dealings with Tegeta. For Eskom to deal with this matter piecemeal in the media is not tenable.