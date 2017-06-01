Now it’s up to ANC MPs
The ruling party’s top decision-making body has once again failed to act against Jacob Zuma. The spotlight will now fall on its members of parliament — and later, on its elective conference in December
The ANC national executive committee might have finally accepted a proposal by President Jacob Zuma to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, but there are many reasons why this is problematic.
After all, Zuma, his son Duduzane and a coterie of his ministers are at the centre of the state-capture storm. He is too deeply conflicted to carry out his constitutionally mandated function of appointing a judicial commission of inquiry.
This is why former public protector Thuli Madonsela, in her report titled State of Capture, said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should appoint the commission — which should investigate the influence of the Gupta family over the Zuma administration.
The NEC appears to have taken an important-sounding decision which will have no or little effect
On Monday, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the NEC had not discussed Madonsela’s report during its weekend meeting.
But there is another problem: Zuma’s administration does not have a particularly good track record when it comes to judicial commissions. He appointed one to look into the arms deal and another after the Marikana massacre. But the outcomes of both are being challenged in court.
Zuma finally made the proposal on the state-capture inquiry as weekend newspapers reported on the extent to which his ministers had abdicated their government roles to the Guptas.
Leaked e-mails show frequent communication between the Gupta family, its associates and officials and ministers in Zuma’s administration.
They include a draft letter by Zuma requesting the patronage of the sheiks of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates should he wish to take up "secondary residence" there.
The e-mails also showed that the Guptas were sent mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV a month before he was appointed, that they had intervened to strengthen then communications minister Faith Muthambi’s powers and had received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Muthambi, the Sunday Times reported.
Among the e-mails, which the Financial Mail has now seen, is a request from an official in the SA High Commission in New Delhi that a Gupta family member be appointed as an honorary consul-general for Uttarakhand, a state in India.
The e-mail was sent to Tony Gupta to keep him abreast of developments.
The e-mails also include details of pressure placed by the family’s associates on international relations officials for the granting of a visa to an Indian national hoping to set up an IT business in SA.
The e-mails further show how the Guptas’ spin doctors, Bell Pottinger, operated to shift the narrative around state capture and deflect attention from the family.
By and large, the revelations indicate that many in government should face serious sanctions for allowing the family to effectively co-govern SA.
It was not surprising that the ANC NEC emerged with a decision on this matter, which has been in the spotlight since former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas announced that the Guptas had offered him Nhlanhla Nene’s job weeks before the latter’s axing in December 2015.
While Mantashe was adamant that the commission should be set up "speedily", there is little chance of this happening as Zuma is still challenging Madonsela’s report in court. Mantashe said legal processes should be "speeded up" to ensure that the ANC-sanctioned inquiry could commence. But Zuma’s review case will be heard only in October.
A further complication is that the ANC wants the investigation to cover the period from 1994 to the present.
This is bound to result in a lengthy probe, which may run until after Zuma has left office.
Effectively, the NEC has taken an important-sounding decision which will have no or little effect. Still, to some extent the announcement did prevent more damaging headlines for the party after Zuma once again survived calls for his removal.
There is a growing core of NEC members who are no longer willing to remain silent as Zuma’s administration continues to bite the party’s electoral fortunes.
Insiders say 19 NEC members spoke out against Zuma, 23 called for him to remain in his post and 29 were neutral. Zuma’s backers were unable to put up a more strident defence other than to argue that his term as ANC president concludes in December anyway and that is when he can be recalled as president of the country.
The NEC also told ANC parliamentarians they were not to vote against Zuma in a pending no-confidence motion, whether a secret ballot was allowed or not.
But what of an ANC-led motion of no confidence? It is possible, if party MPs have the stomach — the ANC NEC is a group of just over 100 members, while the party has 249 seats in parliament.
If the NEC cannot muster the courage to remove its president within the party, what is stopping its MPs? After all, is executive accountability not among the core functions of parliament? There is an increasing appetite among the ANC’s parliamentary caucus for Zuma to go but it is unlikely to take this route yet either.
Zuma closed the NEC meeting in a huff, declaring he would not step down unless ANC branches asked him to do so. As he had in the previous NEC in which calls for his removal were made, he complained that the bid to oust him was a project masterminded by "foreign agents".
The NEC emerged from the meeting saying the calls for Zuma’s removal were part of the "restlessness in society" and that calls from the opposition for him to go were aimed at "dislodging the ANC from power".
Opposition parties have recently changed tack, on realising the end may well be nigh for Zuma. DA leader Mmusi Maimane spoke last week on the "re-alignment" of politics, saying the ANC was "dead" and that getting rid of Zuma would not restore the party of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo to its former glory.
Closing the NEC meeting, Zuma also warned other party leaders not to attack him in public.
But on Tuesday, Cyril Ramaphosa — his deputy and a presidential contender — hit back.
Addressing the Cosatu central committee, he told the gathering never to fear speaking out against wrong in the movement. He said remaining silent in a "sea of graft and theft is to betray your struggle".
This was after Cosatu sang his praises, in anticipation of Zuma’s departure.
"Nobody must be told to shut up," Ramaphosa declared.
On state capture, he said: "We need to build a broad front against state capture ... this thing must not be allowed to happen again." This could be seen as yet another dig at Zuma.
Ramaphosa’s renewed confidence comes on the back of an NEC decision allowing party structures to openly discuss succession.
And this is now the preoccupation of most ANC members — whether supporting or opposing Zuma — to ensure that their candidates are elected to lead the party in December.
Meanwhile, with the ANC having missed another chance to act against Zuma, the party’s political capital will continue to erode and SA will limp from one scandal to the next.
