Now it’s up to ANC MPs

On Monday, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said the NEC had not discussed Madonsela’s report during its weekend meeting.

But there is another problem: Zuma’s administration does not have a particularly good track record when it comes to judicial commissions. He appointed one to look into the arms deal and another after the Marikana massacre. But the outcomes of both are being challenged in court.

Zuma finally made the proposal on the state-capture inquiry as weekend newspapers reported on the extent to which his ministers had abdicated their government roles to the Guptas.

Leaked e-mails show frequent communication between the Gupta family, its associates and officials and ministers in Zuma’s administration.

They include a draft letter by Zuma requesting the patronage of the sheiks of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates should he wish to take up "secondary residence" there.

The e-mails also showed that the Guptas were sent mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV a month before he was appointed, that they had intervened to strengthen then communications minister Faith Muthambi’s powers and had received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Muthambi, the Sunday Times reported.

Among the e-mails, which the Financial Mail has now seen, is a request from an official in the SA High Commission in New Delhi that a Gupta family member be appointed as an honorary consul-general for Uttarakhand, a state in India.

The e-mail was sent to Tony Gupta to keep him abreast of developments.

The e-mails also include details of pressure placed by the family’s associates on international relations officials for the granting of a visa to an Indian national hoping to set up an IT business in SA.

The e-mails further show how the Guptas’ spin doctors, Bell Pottinger, operated to shift the narrative around state capture and deflect attention from the family.

By and large, the revelations indicate that many in government should face serious sanctions for allowing the family to effectively co-govern SA.

It was not surprising that the ANC NEC emerged with a decision on this matter, which has been in the spotlight since former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas announced that the Guptas had offered him Nhlanhla Nene’s job weeks before the latter’s axing in December 2015.

While Mantashe was adamant that the commission should be set up "speedily", there is little chance of this happening as Zuma is still challenging Madonsela’s report in court. Mantashe said legal processes should be "speeded up" to ensure that the ANC-sanctioned inquiry could commence. But Zuma’s review case will be heard only in October.

A further complication is that the ANC wants the investigation to cover the period from 1994 to the present.

This is bound to result in a lengthy probe, which may run until after Zuma has left office.

Effectively, the NEC has taken an important-sounding decision which will have no or little effect. Still, to some extent the announcement did prevent more damaging headlines for the party after Zuma once again survived calls for his removal.

There is a growing core of NEC members who are no longer willing to remain silent as Zuma’s administration continues to bite the party’s electoral fortunes.

Insiders say 19 NEC members spoke out against Zuma, 23 called for him to remain in his post and 29 were neutral. Zuma’s backers were unable to put up a more strident defence other than to argue that his term as ANC president concludes in December anyway and that is when he can be recalled as president of the country.

The NEC also told ANC parliamentarians they were not to vote against Zuma in a pending no-confidence motion, whether a secret ballot was allowed or not.

But what of an ANC-led motion of no confidence? It is possible, if party MPs have the stomach — the ANC NEC is a group of just over 100 members, while the party has 249 seats in parliament.

If the NEC cannot muster the courage to remove its president within the party, what is stopping its MPs? After all, is executive accountability not among the core functions of parliament? There is an increasing appetite among the ANC’s parliamentary caucus for Zuma to go but it is unlikely to take this route yet either.

Zuma closed the NEC meeting in a huff, declaring he would not step down unless ANC branches asked him to do so. As he had in the previous NEC in which calls for his removal were made, he complained that the bid to oust him was a project masterminded by "foreign agents".