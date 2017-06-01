Good week for Khanyisile Kweyama and bad week for David Des van Rooyen

Never mind that there have been two no-confidence motions against Jacob Zuma in the ANC’s NEC, or that a new poll has found 62% of ANC supporters want the president out, it seems there’s no end to David Des van Rooyen’s toadying to JZ. Zuma, says the former four-day finance minister, "is the hero of the masses" who’ll "be remembered for bringing hope to millions of SA’s citizens". The co-operative governance minister is clearly too much of a stooge to notice the relentless service delivery protests or rising poverty under his hero.