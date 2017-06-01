Good week for Khanyisile Kweyama and bad week for David Des van Rooyen
The great clean-out at the SABC proceeds apace. Hot on the heels of its move to suspend acting CEO James Aguma and to discipline ex-COO and chief wrecker Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the corporation’s interim board under chair Khanyisile Kweyama, is poised to scrap a number of dodgy deals entered into by the "captured" public broadcaster — including a highly unusual if not illegal contract to air a business breakfast show produced by a Gupta-owned television entity.
Never mind that there have been two no-confidence motions against Jacob Zuma in the ANC’s NEC, or that a new poll has found 62% of ANC supporters want the president out, it seems there’s no end to David Des van Rooyen’s toadying to JZ. Zuma, says the former four-day finance minister, "is the hero of the masses" who’ll "be remembered for bringing hope to millions of SA’s citizens". The co-operative governance minister is clearly too much of a stooge to notice the relentless service delivery protests or rising poverty under his hero.
