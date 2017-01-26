Why SA parents are turning to home schooling

Many such establishments deal with the department as little as possible, fearing punitive measures and being forced to teach syllabi that they believe are limited.

Department officials say they, too, are in an invidious position. There are fly-by-night practitioners out there, often but not exclusively confined to the lower reaches of the market. The moral panic in secondary education makes the landscape almost impossible to police and assessment can’t take place if schools aren’t registered.

As one industry observer put it: “Undoubtedly there’s a regulation lag, where reality on the ground outstrips legislation’s ability to regulate.”

Van Oostrum talks of a review of home schooling by the national department of education. “But it’s been going on since October 2014 and progress is slow,” she says.

Moses Simelane, who is heading the review, failed to respond to e-mailed questions by the time of going to press.

Issues of nomenclature and statistics aside, what is home schooling? It happens when parents of school-going children decide to take responsibility for their education or to entrust it to members of the extended family.

There are often religious imperatives at work and, occasionally, unstated racial suspicion. Special needs sometimes play a part: children with attention deficit disorder and anything on the wide spectrum of Asperger syndrome and autism are often home or special schooled.

Parents of home schoolers often have some professional or semiprofessional teaching experience, or have been associated with the profession in some way. The Internet, and the relatively straightforward access it provides to local and overseas accredited syllabi like the Cambridge certificate, or the American GED school-leaving certificate has made home schooling far easier for those with computers and access to the Internet.

“It’s provided my two children with a different quality of life and allowed my daughter to be flexible about her ballet, which she’s serious about,” says Dana Braithwaite, a home-school tutor in Johannesburg’s eastern suburbs. “Government schools don’t cater for the top end or the bottom. They cater for the middle.”

While broad strokes describe the general situation, there is a great deal of individual variation when it comes to reasons for home schooling.