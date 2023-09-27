4IR in Africa: Bridging the digital divide for global impact

The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) has impelled a transformative journey that is redefining the nature of work across industries. Driven mainly by the speed of adopting new and emerging technologies, people remain at the core of these transformations. The 4IR is driving the need for new skills, and developing those new skills is one of the greatest challenges presented to CEOs.

According to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2023, 44% of worker skills will be disrupted over the next five years — with analytical skills, creative thinking, and technological literacy among those in the greatest demand. The WEF also predicts that six out of 10 employees will require further skills training, but many will lack access to the resources they need.

A recent analysis in ScienceDirect says that 4IR skills and research into their evolution are dominating in developed countries with Latin America, Africa and Asia still far behind. It highlighted that, in SA, digitalisation remains “at a nascent stage”, which means significant work still has to be done when it comes to addressing skills development around 4IR in the country. It is a sentiment echoed by nonprofit organisation Brookings. The research firm highlights that “Africa’s education and industrial policies need to strike a balance” to ensure that all new “labour force entrants have the basic skills and infrastructure required to make a living”.

This is the key. Without adequate skills development that centres on the evolving technology landscape, people will get left behind. Many will be left even further behind than they already are today, and this is an untenable reality. Why? Because if the continent takes its people on the 4IR journey, then the economic and social benefits will follow. If people have the skills they need to step into roles and careers that live within the realm of technology, it will significantly reduce the burden of poverty on the continent and its countries.