Agencies are using ‘gamification’ to reach kids with cash
Local brands are showing increasing interest in gamification to reach and engage a savvy and moneyed audience.
A study by international gaming market research company Newzoo says at least 40% of South Africans are engaged in video, online and digital games and the number of players could grow to more than 25-million this year...
GAMIFICATION
How brands can play to win
