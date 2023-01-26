News & Insights

How brands can play to win

Agencies are using ‘gamification’ to reach kids with cash

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

Local brands are showing increasing interest in gamification to reach and engage a savvy and moneyed audience.

A study by international gaming market research company Newzoo says at least 40% of South Africans are engaged in video, online and digital games and the number of players could grow to more than 25-million this year...

